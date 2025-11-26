Fischer recorded two assists in the University of Notre Dame's 5-4 win over Merrimack College on Wednesday.

Fischer helped contribute to a comeback win for Notre Dame. The defenseman, now in his junior year of college hockey, has 12 points over 13 outings this season. He had a total of 37 points with a minus-22 rating in his first 70 NCAA games over the last two years, but he's taken a step forward on both sides of the puck in 2025-26.