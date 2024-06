Broberg registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Broberg has three points over nine appearances since he became a regular in the Oilers' lineup. More impressively, he's added a plus-8 rating and hasn't taken a minus in any of those contests. The defenseman has added 17 blocked shots and six shots on net while seeing bottom-four minutes and minimal power-play time.