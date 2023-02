Broberg notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Broberg has three helpers and a plus-4 rating over his last five games. The 21-year-old has been mainly limited to a third-pairing role, but that's allowed him to adjust to the NHL level with less pressure. He's up to seven assists, 21 shots on net, 16 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 29 outings this season.