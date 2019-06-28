Oilers' Philip Broberg: Considering 2019-20 options
Broberg will be allowed to choose between playing juniors with OHL Hamilton or returning to his Swedish club Skelleftea AIK next season, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
While the Oilers don't appear to be concerned where Broberg plays, he won't be making the jump to the NHL, or even AHL, right away and will spend another year developing his game. In 41 games last season for AIK, the 18-year-old notched two goals and seven helpers.
