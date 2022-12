Broberg (undisclosed) didn't play Saturday versus the Ducks because of an injury he sustained Friday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Broberg had played in 11 straight games before he was a surprise scratch ahead of Saturday's matinee contest. The 21-year-old defenseman has one assist and a minus-3 rating this season. While he's sidelined, Markus Niemelainen and Ryan Murray will compete for a third-pairing role.