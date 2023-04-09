Broberg scored a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Broberg has bounced in and out of the lineup lately, often playing in seven-defensemen formations. The 21-year-old filled in Saturday with Cody Ceci (personal) unavailable. Broberg delivered his first goal of the campaign in the third period, and he's up to eight points, 30 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-7 rating through 45 outings overall.