Broberg provided an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Broberg's secondary helper on a Derek Ryan goal in the first period was the former's first point in seven games this season. The 21-year-old Broberg has added 11 blocked shots, five hits, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. He's mainly seeing just third-pairing minutes, but he's played consistently since his call-up, leaving Ryan Murray in a reserve role.