Broberg tallied two assists in a 5-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Broberg has no goals and six assists in 25 games this season. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous seven contests. The 21-year-old entered Tuesday's game averaging just 13:32 of ice time in 2022-23, and he's unlikely to see a significant increase in his scoring pace unless his role with the Oilers grows.