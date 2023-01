Broberg notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Broberg has helpers in back-to-back games and in three of his last four outings. He set up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the first period Wednesday. Broberg appears to be settling in at the NHL level, though he remains in a third-pairing role. He has four helpers, 10 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 17 contests.