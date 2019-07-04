Oilers' Philip Broberg: Lands entry-level deal

Broberg agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Thursday.

Broberg was selected by the Oilers with the eighth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. The youngster won't make the immediate jump to the NHL, instead spending the 2019-20 campaign either in the OHL or back in his native Sweden with Skelleftea AIK. Still, fantasy owners in dynasty formats may not want to wait to pick up the defenseman if they can afford to stash him for a year or two.