The Oilers loaned Broberg to Skelleftea AIK of the SHL on Thursday.

Broberg was also with Skelleftea AIK in 2019-20, picking up eight points in 45 contests. The eighth overall pick from the 2019 draft is likely still a few years away from carving out a role with the big club, so he'll probably remain in Sweden for 2020-21 before getting top-pairing minutes with the Oilers' AHL affiliate the following season.