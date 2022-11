Broberg earned 10:22 of ice time during Saturday's 4-3 come-from-behind win over the host Rangers.

After appearing in a 23-game audition last season, Broberg dressed for the first time Saturday. The 2019 first-round draft pick did not record a shot, hit or block in limited shifts along the blue line. Broberg was outmuscled by Alexis Lafreniere on a redirection in front of the net on the game's opening goal.