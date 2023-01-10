Broberg posted an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Broberg saw sheltered minutes, recording just 12:28 of ice time in the physical contest. This was his second helper over the last three games, and he's gone plus-4 in that span. The 21-year-old has three assists, 10 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. With Vincent Desharnais called up from AHL Bakersfield on Monday, Broberg will have another challenger -- to go with Markus Niemelainen -- for playing time on the third pairing.