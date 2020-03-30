Oilers' Philip Broberg: Planning to stay in Sweden
Broberg is set to spend another year playing in Sweden before making the jump to the NHL, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun reports.
Broberg will continue playing for Skelleftea AIK, where he notched one goal and seven helpers in 45 games last season, rather than link up with AHL Bakersfield. Perhaps once the 18-year-old 2020-21 Swedish campaign wraps up, he can join up with the Condors for the final few games of the year. Given his limited offensive upside, the blueliner probably isn't worth stashing in dynasty formats.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.