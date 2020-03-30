Oilers' Philip Broberg: Planning to stay in Sweden

Broberg is set to spend another year playing in Sweden before making the jump to the NHL, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Sun reports.

Broberg will continue playing for Skelleftea AIK, where he notched one goal and seven helpers in 45 games last season, rather than link up with AHL Bakersfield. Perhaps once the 18-year-old 2020-21 Swedish campaign wraps up, he can join up with the Condors for the final few games of the year. Given his limited offensive upside, the blueliner probably isn't worth stashing in dynasty formats.