Broberg scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Broberg has scored twice over six playoff contests, though he's added just five shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The 22-year-old defenseman appears to have a secure spot in the lineup -- the Oilers have scratched Vincent Desharnais and Cody Ceci in recent games, but Broberg has remained in the lineup in a bottom-four role.