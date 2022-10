Broberg was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Broberg was sent down to the minors Wednesday to make room for Devin Shore on the roster and the duo reversed places Friday. Broberg is highly-regarded as he was selected eighth overall in the 2019 Draft. He had a goal and two assists last season for the Oilers in 23 games, while scoring four times and adding 19 helpers in 31 games at Bakersfield of the AHL.