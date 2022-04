Broberg scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Broberg tied the game at 4-4 in the third period. His goal was his first at the NHL level, coming in his 23rd appearance. The 20-year-old defenseman has added two assists, 29 shots, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating while mainly playing in a third-pairing role when he's in the lineup. Once Darnell Nurse (lower body) is healthy, Broberg is unlikely to get into many games.