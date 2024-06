Broberg scored a goal and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Broberg's first career playoff goal stretched the Oilers' lead to 3-0 in the second period. The defenseman has played in each of the last two games, replacing Vincent Desharnais in a third-pairing role. With limited minutes, Broberg is unlikely to be a steady source of offense, and he also lacks the physicality that kept Desharnais in the lineup for so long.