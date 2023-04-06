Broberg has played in nine of the Oilers' 18 games since the start of March.

Broberg most often plays when the Oilers deploy seven defensemen. Over the aforementioned span, he's gone minus-1 with seven hits, five shots on goal and four blocked shots while averaging just 8:29 of ice time. He's still just 21 years old, but he's failed to hold onto a steady NHL role with seven helpers through 44 appearances this season.