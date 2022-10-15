site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: oilers-philip-broberg-sent-to-ahl-affiliate-478134 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Oilers' Philip Broberg: Sent to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Broberg was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday.
Broberg was demoted to make room for Devin Shore, who was promoted in a corresponding move, on the big club's roster. Broberg has yet to crack the Oilers' lineup this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read