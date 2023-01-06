Broberg provided an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Broberg's helper was his first point in three games since returning from an ankle injury that cost him two weeks. The 21-year-old blueliner will likely continue to compete for a third-pairing role, but it appears he has an edge over Markus Niemelainen as the sixth defenseman. Broberg is up to two assists, nine shots on net, 15 blocked shots, seven hits and a minus-1 rating through 14 NHL outings this season.