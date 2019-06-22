Oilers' Philip Broberg: Will shore up Oilers' blue line
Broberg was drafted eighth overall by the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Broberg has plenty going for him, especially in today's NHL. He's big (6-foot-3 and just over 200 pounds) and fast, and that lets him join the rush and still get back to defend. He'll be a top-four defender, but the rate-limiting factor on his success comes down to hockey sense. Broberg's decision-making and defensive play have been questioned -- maybe that's why he sometimes gets compared to Rasmus Ristolainen of the Sabres. If it improves, he's a top-pairing guy. Broberg is probably closer to Alex Edler, though -- strong and steady, with second power-play upside. You can probably leave him off your draft list until he actually earns a full-time role in the NHL and shows he can deliver. But keep an eye on him -- he's already played against men at the highest level in Sweden, so he could be here quickly.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...