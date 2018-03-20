Aberg (undisclosed) will slot into the lineup Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It's not exactly clear what kept Aberg out the previous two games or if it was even injury related, but regardless, he'll return to a second line role. Since being traded to the Oilers, Aberg has two goals in eight games, while logging occasional power-play minutes. The 24-year-old winger will look to piggyback off the offensive production of his linemates, Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula.