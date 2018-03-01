Aberg collected an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Aberg showcased his speed on a quick dish to Jesse Puljujarvi, setting up the goal early in the third period. The Swedish winger totaled 12:56 of ice time in his first game as an OIler, playing on the third line. Aberg still needs more time to gel with his new teammates but should receive plenty of opportunities moving forward. He remains worth monitoring.