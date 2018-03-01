Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Contributes in debut
Aberg collected an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Aberg showcased his speed on a quick dish to Jesse Puljujarvi, setting up the goal early in the third period. The Swedish winger totaled 12:56 of ice time in his first game as an OIler, playing on the third line. Aberg still needs more time to gel with his new teammates but should receive plenty of opportunities moving forward. He remains worth monitoring.
More News
-
Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Making debut•
-
Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Packing bags for Edmonton•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Riding the pine•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Pointless in eight straight•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Minutes reduced in victory•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Watching from sidelines as healthy scratch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...