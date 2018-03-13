Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Earns promotion
Aberg has been promoted to the Oilers' top line, the Edmonton Journal reports.
The 24-year-old speedster was recently skating on Edmonton's second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Michael Cammalleri -- he has now earned a chance to be on Connor McDavid's wing. "He played with a lot of fire in the first three games he was here and let the fourth one get away on him," said head coach Todd McLellan. "After having a talk with him and giving him a chance with Connor, I thought he performed fairly well." Aberg has failed to register a point in the last five games but an opportunity alongside McDavid instantly makes him worthy of a speculative add in deep leagues and daily formats.
