Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Heads to waivers
Aberg was waived by the Oilers on Sunday.
Aberg, who was selected in the second round (No. 37 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft has yet to fulfill his potential with a big club, recording four goals and 12 assists in 53 games last year. If he clears waivers, he'll revert to AHL Bakersfield.
