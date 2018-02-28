Aberg is projected to debut on the third line Tuesday night, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Aberg will be playing alongside Ryan Strome and Jesse Puljujarvi on the third line against the Sharks -- he was acquired from Nashville on Feb.25. The Swedish speedster had eight points in 37 games this season for the Predators. Aberg is best left on the waiver wire while he gains more experience with his new team.