Aberg tallied two helpers and put four shots on goal in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

Aberg had trouble carving out a role in Nashville, but since getting traded he's seen his minutes, and power-play time, go up considerably. He also has a three-game point streak, giving him seven points in 10 games with the Oilers.

