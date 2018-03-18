Aberg (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup in Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Aberg has played just eight games since being acquired by Edmonton, recorded two assists and averaging 14:48 of ice time per game, up from his 11:06 with Nashville this season. The team has been fairly quiet about the specifics of the injury, so he will remain day-to-day until more information comes out.

