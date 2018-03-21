Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Overwhelms home team with three points
Aberg put up a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 road win over the Hurricanes.
An undisclosed issue kept Aberg out for the previous two games, but the Swede was terrific in this one, as he converted on his only shot attempt and was completely in sync with linemate Leon Draisaitl, who enjoyed a four-point night. Without question, this was Aberg's best performance since his trade from Nashville on Feb. 25.
