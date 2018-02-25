Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Packing bags for Edmonton
Aberg was traded from Nashville to Edmonton on Sunday in exchange for Mark Letestu, who was subsequently flipped to Columbus for a fourth-round draft pick, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports.
The fleet-footed winger has one year remaining on his standard contract valued at $650,000 annually. Despite the presence of all-world pivot Connor McDavid, the Oilers have had a lot of trouble with the transition game and currently rank 21st in the league in scoring at 2.77 goals per game. Aberg simply didn't earn enough ice time over 52 games with the Predators to make a fantasy impact, but he could end up thriving in Festival City.
More News
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Riding the pine•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Pointless in eight straight•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Minutes reduced in victory•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Watching from sidelines as healthy scratch•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: Concludes conditioning assignment•
-
Predators' Pontus Aberg: On conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...