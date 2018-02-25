Aberg was traded from Nashville to Edmonton on Sunday in exchange for Mark Letestu, who was subsequently flipped to Columbus for a fourth-round draft pick, Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet reports.

The fleet-footed winger has one year remaining on his standard contract valued at $650,000 annually. Despite the presence of all-world pivot Connor McDavid, the Oilers have had a lot of trouble with the transition game and currently rank 21st in the league in scoring at 2.77 goals per game. Aberg simply didn't earn enough ice time over 52 games with the Predators to make a fantasy impact, but he could end up thriving in Festival City.