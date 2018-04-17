Aberg finished the 2017-18 season with 16 points in 53 games.

Aberg was traded to Edmonton at the deadline for Mark Letestu -- the 24-year-old winger scored eight points in 16 games in Oil Country. The Swede has proven that he can generate offense (he totaled 52 points in 56 games in 2016-17 playing in the AHL). With one year remaining on his contract with the Oilers, Aberg will have to find a role outside of the third line in order to gain serious consideration in the majority of leagues next season.