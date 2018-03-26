Aberg found the back of the net in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

Aberg started the scoring early by netting an unassisted goal less than a minute in the first period. The 24-year-old winger now has six points in his last three games (two goals and four assists). Edmonton has been experimenting with the Swedish speedster as of late, mixing him up on several lines. While his role is unlikely to be defined in 2017-18, he is a viable option in daily leagues for now given his recent production.