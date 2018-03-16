Oilers' Pontus Aberg: Ruled out Saturday
Aberg will not be in the lineup against the Panthers on Saturday due to an undisclosed ailment, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Without more information from the team regarding what is impacting Aberg's availability, fantasy owners will have to wait to see what sort of timeline they can expect. In the meantime, it appears Ty Rattie will slot into a top-line role in Aberg's absence.
