Hutson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 5-3 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Hutson doubled his point total for the season with this effort. He's now at four goals on 34 shots, two assists and 10 PIM through his first 11 AHL games. Hutson burned off the first year of his two-year, entry-level deal in 2024-25, so he will be looking to prove himself with the Condors in 2025-26. He's had a decent start, but the Oilers are likely to have him stay with Bakersfield for the vast majority of the campaign.