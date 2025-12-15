Oilers' Quinn Hutson: Brought up from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson was summoned from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Hutson has 16 goals and 28 points in 24 AHL games this season. He will be a depth option during Edmonton's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.
