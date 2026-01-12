Hutson signed a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension with Edmonton on Monday.

Hutson has been lights-out in the minors this season, racking up 23 goals and 15 helpers in 30 games for AHL Bakersfield. He sits second in the league in goals and third in points behind Arthur Kaliyev and Laurent Dauphin. The 24-year-old Hutson was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but he now has tied himself to the Oilers for two more years.