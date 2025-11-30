Hutson scored twice on five shots and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 7-4 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Hutson has logged three or more points in four of his last eight games, compiling eight goals and eight assists in that span. The 23-year-old's AHL rookie season is going swimmingly, as he has 10 goals and nine helpers, as well as a plus-7 rating, through 18 appearances. The Oilers haven't given him a call-up yet, but the undrafted winger has done everything he can to put himself in contention for one should the big club need reinforcements.