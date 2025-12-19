Hutson scored a goal and blocked a shot in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Hutson made Thursday night's game one to remember when he backhanded a rebounded shot attempt from Max Jones into the back of the net for the go-ahead goal. Hutson's twine finder was his first goal and point at the NHL level in just four games across the past two seasons. The 23-year-old right winger will be an intriguing depth option for the Oilers moving forward as he showcased his point-scoring skills through 24 games with AHL Bakersfield this season, notching 28 tallies. However, he has seen under seven minutes of ice time in each of his two appearances this season, leaving room to grow before he cracks fantasy lineups.