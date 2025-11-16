Hutson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 6-3 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Hutson has racked up nine points over his last four games for the Condors. The 23-year-old winger is at six goals, 12 points, 41 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 14 outings overall. Hutson's strong showing on offense could put him in line for a call-up later in 2025-26 if the Oilers need to mix up their bottom six.