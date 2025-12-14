Oilers' Quinn Hutson: Three points in AHL barnburner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson scored twice and added an assist in AHL Bakersfield's 8-7 overtime win over Tucson on Saturday.
Hutson has piled up eight goals and four assists over his last seven appearances. The 23-year-old winger is on an excellent scoring pace as an AHL rookie, earning 16 goals and 28 points through 24 contests so far. He's also shooting 23.2 percent, a number that's likely to come down as the year progresses, but the results are there for him despite playing on a team in the middle of the pack.
