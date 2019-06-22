Oilers' Raphael Lavoie: Edmonton ends stunning plummet

Lavoie was drafted 38th overall by the Oilers at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Lavoie's free fall has finally come to a conclusion. He appeared to be well on his way to becoming a top-10 selection just a year ago. Twelve months later, he has found himself out of the first round entirely. He had a mediocre season for QMJHL Halifax (32 goals, 73 points in 62 games) before exploding in the playoffs. Lavoie is a 6-foot-4 monster with a bunch of offensive skill. He will dominate shifts at the junior level due to sheer size, but that straight forward style of play becomes increasingly difficult as you move up the professional ladder. The fact Lavoie is one of the oldest first-year-eligible players in the draft didn't help matters. This is a high-risk/high-reward pick for Edmonton. There's no way the Oilers ever thought Lavoie would be available at this point when the draft began Friday night.