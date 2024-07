Lavoie inked a one-year, two-way contract with Edmonton on Monday.

Lavoie played in seven NHL regular-season games this past year in which he registered zero points, four shots and 13 hits while averaging 7:17 of ice time. Even with a new deal in hand, the 23-year-old center is unlikely to start the season on the NHL roster, instead playing the bulk of his games with AHL Bakersfield in the minors.