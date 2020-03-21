Oilers' Raphael Lavoie: Inks deal with Oilers
Lavoie inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Saturday.
The deal moves Lavoie one step closer to making his NHL debut. The 19-year-old put up 82 points in 55 junior games in 2019-20, which means Lavoie is ready for another challenge. It's likely the young forward is a year or two away from regular NHL duty, but this signing moves Lavoie closer to fantasy relevancy.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.