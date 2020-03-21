Oilers' Raphael Lavoie: Inks deal with Oilers

Lavoie inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Saturday.

The deal moves Lavoie one step closer to making his NHL debut. The 19-year-old put up 82 points in 55 junior games in 2019-20, which means Lavoie is ready for another challenge. It's likely the young forward is a year or two away from regular NHL duty, but this signing moves Lavoie closer to fantasy relevancy.