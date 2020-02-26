Oilers' Raphael Lavoie: On fire since QMHJL trade

Lavoie scored a goal and added three assists in QMJHL's Chicoutimi's 7-4 win over Gatineau on Tuesday.

The combination of Lavoie and top 2020 draft prospect Dawson Mercer combined for eight points and 12 shots on goal in the victory. Lavoie has settled in nicely since moving to Chicoutimi via trade in early January, posting 13 goals and 27 points in 18 games. For the season, Lavoie has tallied 31 goals and 71 points in 48 contests split between Chicoutimi and Halifax. Lavoie figures to get a long look in training camp in the fall of 2020, but the emergence of Kailer Yamamoto and the acquisition of Andreas Athanasiou to fill top-six roles in Edmonton make it a near certainty Lavoie will spend at least another season marinating on the farm.