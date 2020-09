Lavoie has signed a one-year contract with Vasby IK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It wouldn't be surprising if Lavoie's contract includes an out that will allow him to return to North American whenever the 2020-21 AHL and NHL campaigns get underway. The 2018 second-round pick notched 38 goals and 82 points in 55 QMJHL contests in 2019-20.