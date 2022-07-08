Schaefer was selected 32nd overall by the Oilers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Schaefer is a bit of a Nick Paul clone. He's big with good finish, but his skating mechanics need work. A lot of work. But the entire NHL just watched Paul's ascension in this year's playoffs and mimicry is the highest form of flattery. Schaefer scored 32 goals this year with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL), so the hands and skill are legit. He'll get plenty of time to develop his game and will be a top-nine power winger who's hard to play against in his prime.