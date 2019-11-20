Oilers' Riley Sheahan: Assist for first point in 2019-20
Sheahan notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
It took Sheahan 18 games to get on the scoresheet this year. He assisted Jujhar Khaira in the final minute of the first period. Ir's unlikely Sheahan's offense sparks much off of this, but he hasn't finished lower than 13 points in a full campaign during his career, so some positive regression can be expected.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.