Sheahan notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

It took Sheahan 18 games to get on the scoresheet this year. He assisted Jujhar Khaira in the final minute of the first period. Ir's unlikely Sheahan's offense sparks much off of this, but he hasn't finished lower than 13 points in a full campaign during his career, so some positive regression can be expected.