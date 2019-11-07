Sheahan (undisclosed) was deemed ready to play by coach Dave Tippett, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Sheahan has missed three games with an undisclosed injury, but it sounds like he has a decent chance to return Friday versus the Devils. Sheahan's return to a fourth-line role would likely result in Colby Cave returning to AHL Bakersfield.

