Sheahan netted an empty-net goal, blocked three shots and fired two shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Sheahan snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. The 28-year-old center has managed 15 points, 68 shots and a minus-12 rating through 64 contests. He's primarily been used in a bottom-six role this season.

